By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB yesterday said that, secured and officially and officially inaugurated a liaison office in Spain, extolling it members in Spain for the feat.

IPOB therefore, urged its members in other parts of the world to emulate those in Spain and others who have achieved similar feat on other parts of the world where they reside.

A statement by IPOB, Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled Catatonia members of IPOB made Biafrans proud”, said that the recent acquisition of a Liaison office in Spain, is another indication that Biafrans, are ready and going home anytime soon, and they are going to show the world that IPOB remain resolute in the peaceful pursuit of Biafra liberation.

IPOB’s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanun, wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the globe, that IPOB has secured in Spain a Liaison office and officially inaugurated same on Saturday 12th June, 2022.”

“The feat is another indication that Biafrans are ready and going home anytime soon and we are going to show the world that IPOB remain resolute and peaceful in the pursuit of Biafra liberation and only in a peaceful strategy can we achieve the aims which is the only way to seek for total freedom from a country called Nigeria.

“The leadership of IPOB, wish to commend Biafrans, more especially IPOB members in Catalonia, Spain for their efforts towards securing the office in Catalonia, we therefore encourages other members in the diaspora to secure offices in their respective countries for IPOB and Biafra Nation for strategic use.

“IPOB members in Catalonia Spain have made us proud in their country of residence and their contributions which is in small measures towards restoration of Biafra, they will surely not regret this great feat they have made.

“We also want use this opportunity to let Nigeria and her citizens to know that we have no hands in the insecurity ravaging the whole Eastern region, the insecurity is deliberately perpetrated by Fulani terrorist in security uniforms operating in Southeast in collaboration with their collaborators in our land.

“We once again notify the public that Nigeria Government and its security agencies especially the Fulani terrorists in military uniform, deployed in Biafraland, are the key actors in the kidnapping and the unprovoked killings in the Eastern region.

“Nigeria government and her security operatives with enormous resources within their reach, which includes, logistics, money consultation with British manpower within their reach, strategically schemes perfect ways to consistently incriminate IPOB and ESN in criminal activities which transcend beyond Southeast and South South.

Nigerian knows how they carry out the illicit activities beyond Nigeria shores and that accounts for their ability to ho beyond Nigeria and far away Kenya, from where they kidnapped our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a (British Citizen) and extraordinarily renditioned him since one year ago and no one says a word even Britain where he chose to become citizen of their country.”