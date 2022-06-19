.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday, lamented that the 1967-1970 Biafra civil war has continued to pose serious challenge to social cohesion in the country.

He said the war marked a sad chapter in Nigeria’s history, describing it as wrong, immoral, and a battle that should never have been fought.

The Archbishop, who made his feeling known while speaking at St. Aloysius Parish Mpape, Abuja, particularly cited the prejudice and the ethnic stereotyping created by the Biafra struggle as barriers to building bridges of love and peace.

He, therefore, challenged the people to elect only credible and capable political leaders who can unite the nation beyond the narrow confines of tribe and religion come 2023.

“A sad chapter in our history as a nation which calls for the healing of memory is the unfortunate civil war, which still fills many with very sad memories that are a challenge to social cohesion in the country.”

“After over 55 years, the Northerners, the Igbos, the Yorubas and others need healing and purification of memory.

“We must all admit that the war was wrong and immoral and should have never been fought, and we must transcend prejudices, stereotypes and barriers to build bridges of love and peace.

“Our major preoccupation during this season of politics should be to search and elect only credible and capable political leaders who can unite us beyond the narrow confines of tribe and religion.

While urging Nigerians to pray for the transformation of the country and wait patiently and expectantly, Kaigama admonished them against set a timeframe for God or expect instant and dramatic results.