In line with its commitment to providing further value for agents, BetKing Nigeria has partnered with DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equipment in addition to the welcome package provided to agents.

This expanded offer is designed to support new agent businesses, who register to join the BetKing network from June 22, 2022.

The free Dstv equipment (dish + decoder) includesa free one-month subscription to give agents access to explore any exciting DSTV channels of their choice, as this helps to boost engagement and entertainment in their shops.

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, Adim Isiakpona, Chief Operating Officer of King Makers Nigeria said: “We are delighted about this partnership with DStv as we are determined to continue creating additional value for our kings (customers) and our network of kingmakers (agents). For us as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve customers’ experiences and empower our network of dedicated and loyal agents.”

Adim also added that the initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to grow and empower the agent network and businesses. like the100 BK Shop giveaway, which is aimed at incentivizing 100 long-standing cashiers and agents with fully furnished shops to help them upscale their businesses.

“While the ‘100 BK Shop initiative is focused on longserving and loyal agents, the Dstv programme aims to support new agents in reducing setup cost as they join the network. We are always working and open to engaging in like-minded partnerships that provide value for all stakeholders.” Adim added.

On their part, the Head of DStv Business, Abayomi Famakinwa said, “We are excited about the partnership with BetKing as it aligns with our job creation initiative, where we employ and empower agents across the value chain. This also directly benefits our customers because it increases access to products and services from both organisations, with the convenience of both in one location.”