By Miftaudeen Raji

Nigerian singer Tems has applauded her counterparts Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and other notable female musicians in the Afrobeats industry.

Tems, who won the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday 26th June 2022, expressed gratitude to female music stars for

According to the Nigerian-born song writer, the female Afrobeats stars had paved the way for her in the industry

An elated Tems on Tuesday in a tweet via her verified Twitter handle stated, “Thank you for deciding to get up and do something.”

Tems showered appreciation on Asa, Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Niniola, Simi, and other top female Afrobeats stars, who have been showing up and supporting the female bloc of the Nigerian and global music industry.

The female record producer expressed gratitude for the contributions of the women, whom she said had made it possible for her to make music and achieve success that earned her the BET award.

Tems, who is the first African female artiste to win a BET award, said in her tweet, “I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it.”

In an appreciation of fast-rising talents Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Fave, and Amaerae, Tems tweets further read, “When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami.”