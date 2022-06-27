Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy has reacted to the big win of singer, Tems and Wizkid at the recently held BET Awards 2022.

The Awards, which was held on Sunday 26th July 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles saw the superstars win the best collaboration category for their song ‘Essence’..

With the win, ‘Essence’ becomes the first African song to win a BET Award, and Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian and African to win an award outside the Best International Acts category.

Reacting to this big win, Don Jazzy wrote on Twitter, “Afrobeats has never been this busy. You look left and right, home and abroad, there is so much to make you smile with pride. I’m super proud of the game. 🤍🐘”

