It is instructive enough that it is more blessed to give than receive, but alsi, it is one of the most ignored instruction in one of the holy books.

The rate at which the current generation is swiftly drawn to vanity is alarmingly saddening. However, the soothing comfort comes from young and enviable trailblazers who do not forget the poor, even when the comfort of life which they have earned by hardwork do not make them look like it.

Nigeria’s topmost software engineer Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, popularly known as Trillbjm, never fails to serve humanitarian goals. The University of Lagos alumni is almost at the pinnacle of his career.

Trillbjm has many feathers to his cap. He is highly a blessed young entrepreneur championing alternative payment solution in Nigeria, but remains humble. He is a giver per excellence, reaching out to those in need, as well as investing his time in mentorship.

Stressing the need to be charitable,

Trillbjm wrote on social media: “The best way to become a billionaire is to help a billion people. Not he who has.muchnis rich, but he who gives much.”

Speaking earlier in an interview on helping the poor, Trillbjm expressed that giving to the less privileged is “God-like”.

“I believe philanthropy is God-like if we go by religion, after all the greatest law in the bible is love your neighbor as you love yourself, how better can I portray that if I don’t have a love for humanity. So, yes, I can say I’m a philanthropist.

“A random act of kindness to a

neighbor/colleague/stranger; participating in fundraisers and charity events. Helping a child in need (I do this almost every day); volunteering to offer scholarships to some people that can’t afford to go to school. I also offer financial assistance randomly to people”, Trillbjm stated.

Oyemonlan Oseoje carries around the most intimidating resume’ one would pump into in a lifetime. The genius started as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited, from there he moved to become a software engineer for Skylar Inc. In 2017, he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer, in the United States of America.

In 2020, Oyemonlan Oseoje co-founded “BillerPay Africa”, which is a crypto payment platform, and Nigeria Fashionnova, among other enterprises.

Trillbjm became Africa’s youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO), as he serves in the capacity in several digital organisations, including Patricia, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

The charitable aspect of his life is not only limited to the needy. His colleagues in the industry have benefitted immensely from his wealth of knowledge and expertise.

“I have quite some good deeds I’ve been working on like donating my time to mentor and build some people,” Trillbjm told journalists recently.

“I love helping the next man and I’m a huge fan of impacting positively to people.”