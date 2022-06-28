Cryptocurrencies are still a relatively volatile asset class, but they’ve taken the investing world storm. The prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies that have survived the testing of time are breaking all-time highs, reaching levels of popularity and stability never before seen in this young market.

The main appeal to cryptocurrency investing is that you can participate in what’s often referred to as a new digital gold rush. It’s also a great way to hedge your portfolio against the unpredictability of the stock market.

Decentraland (MANA)

If you’re looking for a relatively affordable cryptocurrency that could deliver massive growth in the coming years, look no further than Decentraland. This Ethereum-based virtual currency allows users to purchase land in an online world called Genesis City. Users can then do whatever they want with their land, including building stores or games for others to use.

Decentraland also has its native token called LAND. These tokens represent ownership of virtual land in this digital world. Users can buy and sell LAND tokens on third-party marketplaces and build displays on their plots of land using Decentraland’s built-in editor tool.

Ethereum

Ethereum is one of the most popular cryptocurrency platforms in the world. This is primarily because it operates as a smart contract platform, allowing users to make decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain.

Unlike Bitcoin and Litecoin, Ethereum’s blockchain allows for smart contracts — essentially lines of code that act as contracts when certain conditions are met. If you’re thinking about buying Ethereum, this guide will help you decide whether to invest and what you need to know to get started.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer electronic payment system based on the popular 2013 meme of the Shiba Inu dog. Dogecoin has been used primarily as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content. Billy Markus made dogecoin from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia. Both had envisaged Dogecoin as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency with greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience since it was based on a dog meme.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s purpose is to become the most decentralized exchange token (DEX). The team behind it plans to build an actual product called ShibSwap that will be used as a decentralized exchange for trading ERC-20 tokens. They also plan to integrate with DeFi protocols like Uniswap and Sushiswap.

Solana

Solana is a decentralized blockchain protocol based on the Proof of History (PoH) consensus mechanism. The project aims to solve the scalability problem of existing blockchains by implementing a distributed clock mechanism and a novel PoH algorithm.

Cardano

Cardano is a blockchain platform that allows smart contracts and decentralized applications to create and transact. Cardano was designed to be a more balanced and sustainable cryptocurrency than Bitcoin as it has a proof of stake algorithm which means that it’s not mineable. Cardano is also one of the few cryptocurrencies with an academic research team behind it, making it much more reliable than most cryptocurrencies. The Cardano team consists of a large global collective of expert engineers and researchers who have worked on previous Ethereum based projects.