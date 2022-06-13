Uba

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate and Speaker of the State Assembly, Titus Uba has debunk the allegation of certificate forgery leveled against him on social media by his supposed rivals.

The clarification came on the heels of social media publications by perceived political opponents of the governorship candidate who alleged that he did not possess the requisite qualification to vie for the governorship position of the state.

Making the clarifications Monday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Wuese Orshi, in Makurdi, the Speaker described the allegation as a campaign of calumny against his person pointing out that he had never been enmeshed in any form of impersonation let alone certificate forgery as being peddled by his adversaries.

Part of the statement read, “For the avoidance of doubt, Rt. Hon Titus Uba is a proud product of the prestigious Mount Saint Michael’s Secondary School, Aliade, set 84. He is also a 1989 ND graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, and 2004 HND graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi. He is a bona-fide Post Graduate Diploma holder of the JS Tarka University, Makurdi and presently studying for a Master’s Degree in the same institution.

“Titus Uba is COREN certified hence, one cannot help but wonder if COREN certifies impersonators. Let it be on record that Titus Uba has used the same certificates being denigrated today to contest and win election into the State House of Assembly on two different occasions, from where he was also twice elected as the Speaker of the House, and the certificates have never been called to question.

“One is therefore compelled to wonder if the misguided elements behind this mischievous spread of lies against him are intimidated and worried by the mounting popularity and acceptability of his candidacy.

“Having attended Mt. St Michael’s Secondary School Aliade, where he is considered as one of its shining ambassadors of all times, it is only cynical to think that Mr.Titus Uba will impersonate another person’s certificate knowing very well that his Secondary School Certificate is all he needs to run for any elective position in the country.

“Mr. Uba does not need any person’s certificate to run for election because he is aware that even only his Secondary School Certificate will suffice.

“But, should we continue to tow the dangerous part of malicious maligning of people and pull him down at all cost only to despise the candidacy of a particular personality?”

While warning those behind the malicious story on the legal implication of their action, the Speaker challenged “those mischief makers to approach any competent court or tribunal with proof or perpetually remain silent.”