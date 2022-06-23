Adejoh commissioning the Uba Network ‘Zone B’ campaign office in Gboko

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Businessman and philantropist, Dr. Peter Adejoh has commissioned the Zone ‘B’ Zonal Office of the Uba Network in Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State with a call on the people to rally round the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The Uba network is a group vested with the responsibility of mobilizing votes for the victory of the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Engr. Titus Uba, and his running mate, Sir John Ngbede in the 2023 governorship election.

Commissioning the office, Dr. Adejoh who is also the Grand Patron of the group urged members of the network, especially the youths, to work with the women and the elderly in mobilizing support and votes for the victory of the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, pointing out that the network was open to everyone.

Dr. Adejoh assured members of his unflinching support for the network and also promised to ensure open doors for every member of the network in order to achieve total victory for all PDP candidates in the state in 2023.

“The network is open to everyone because we will ensure that we strictly run an open door policy that will give everyone the opportunity to join hands with us to ensure victory for the PDP governorship candidate as well as all PDP candidates in the general election,” he said.

While commending the PDP for honouring its candidates with a Thanksgiving Mass and Reception ahead of the election which he attended at St. John’s Catholic Cathedral and St John’s Primary School, Gboko, the philanthropist urged the people of the state to keep supporting the PDP and all of its candidates for the ultimate good of the state.

Dr. Adejoh was accompanied to the Gboko events by three Local Government Council Chairmen-elected including Hon. David Umoru from Ogbadibo, Hon. Victoria Amali from Apa, and Hon. Joseph Ngbede from Agatu LGAs.

On his entourage were also some notable members of the Uba Network from the Benue South Senatorial District.