By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, has rejected the results of gubernatorial primary election of the party describing the results as fabrications that lacked value.

The party had conducted its governorship primary election May 27, 2022 and following the rejection of the outcome by some of the aspirants who called for an outright cancellation of the exercise, a rerun was however conducted in selected Local Government Areas of the state on June 9, 2022 which the aggrieved aspirants have also rejected.

According to his aide, Isaac Wuaga, in his verified Facebook page, Mr. Orbunde in a letter to the Chairman of the party’s State Governorship Re-Run Primary Elections Appeal Panel, which he personally signed, dated June 10, 2022, outrightly rejected the results of the exercise.

In the letter Orbunde said he totally rejected the purported gubernatorial primaries rerun said to have taken place in the State “whether on 8th or 9th June, 2022.”

He submitted that “no direct or Indirect primaries to determine the 2023 APC governorship flag-bearer ever took place in Benue State not to talk of a rerun.”

The former Chief of Staff to the Governor stated that “as an aspirant who fulfilled all the conditions in readiness for participation in the 2023 APC governorship primaries, I was given no opportunity to participate in any such exercises.”

He insisted that “what is being paraded on the social media and elsewhere as results from a first and re-run primary election is illegal, poorly crafted and executed unacceptable fabrications that have no value whatsoever.”

He urged the panel to reject the so-called results and rather explore options that could be beneficial to the party.