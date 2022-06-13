.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A coalition of Benin groups under the aegis of Benin Socio-Cultural Organisations, has frowned at the withdrawal of criminal charges against one Arisco Osemwengie by the state government, who was alleged to have addressed himself as His Majesty and accorded himself a chieftaincy title without approval by the State Executive Council.

It also called on the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, to abolish the title of Ogiamien and the treaty of Ekiokpagha, a part of the activities for the coronation of an Oba of Benin, which it noted has lost its relevance in the kingdom.

The state government, last week, said it withdrew the criminal charges against Osemwegie and another because he entered an undertaking that he was not in competition with the Oba of Benin and pledged to maintain the age long relationship between the Oba of Benin and Ogiamen.

But addressing newsmen in Benin City, weekend, spokesperson for the group, Mr. Imasuen Izoduwa, said the Ogiamen themselves were opportunists as the land they occupied, which he said belongs to the Ogisos of which the Obas of Benin were proud extensions of, accused the state government of being lethargic in the defence of the Benin throne, whereas the monarch has never undermined the state government in anyway.

He also read a letter purportedly written in 1939 by a Chief Edo, who was the then Ogiamen to the then Oba Akenzua II begging to be recognised as a chief in the palace and make the title hereditary.

According to him, “there is a growing concern of a calculated effort by the present day Edo State government to aid the criminal activities of the Ogiamen bandwagon, hence the refusal of the state government to vividly state it clearly that the Ogiamen title is only recognisable by the Oba of Benin as a chieftaincy title under the royal leadership of the Benin Traditional Council as stated in the 1979 Gazette of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict.”

Ogiamen is national monument not abolishable — Family

But reacting to the development, Director of Information and External Affairs of Ogiamen family, Monday Wehere, said the Ogiamen title was a national monument that the Oba cannot abolish.

He said: “Ogaimen royal stool was gazetted by the Midwest State Government in 1968 and not by the Oba of Benin. The Ogiamen Royal Palace is a national monument.

“By 1968, Midwest government gazetted the Ogiamen stool. Unknown to us, Oba Erediauwa created a stool in the palace and put Ogiamen as a chief under him, we are not part of it, so the only one he can abolish is the one created by himself and not the one created by the government.”