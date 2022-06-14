By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—BENEFICIARIES of ‘Ibom 3000 project’ initiative of Akwa Ibom State government, have expressed worry and fear that they may have been forgotten and abandoned after they successfully concluded their training in April 2021.

It will be recalled that the state government through the Ministry of Trade and Investment had in 2021 embarked on vocational, business and skills training scheme for youths under the ‘Ibom 3000 project,” designed to identify, train, mentor, empower and build capacity of existing Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, and startups.

It was gathered that the graduation ceremony for the trainees drawn from across the 31 local government areas of the state was not held after the conclusion of the training.

Some beneficiaries of the scheme, who spoke with newsmen in Uyo, lamented that since over one year they completed their training , they have neither gotten the certification nor startups government promised them.

One of them, who simply identified himself as Mfon told newsmen that, after the exit of Prince Akpabio, the new Commissioner, Essien Umoh, invited them to the state secretariat for a graduation ceremony, but later dismissed them, promising to fix another date for the exercise as he was still new in office then.

Mfon, who lamented that they were wasting away after the training, appealed to the state government to fulfill its promise by giving them the startups that would enable them become engaged.

Another trainee, who did not want her name mentioned for fear of victimisation regretted that despite the stress they went through during the training, nothing had been done to assist them.

Her words, “The stress we passed through during the training was too much. We go to the Ministry and the car they made available will convey us (beneficiaries) to the different designated training centres.

“By 4p.m., they would convey you back to the secretariat, from where we will now go back to our destinations. It was not easy for some people from far distance, to transport ourselves daily to the state secretariat.

“Those people from local government areas like Ini, Ibeno really suffered so much because they paid their way to Uyo. The government told us that at the end of the training, they will empower us, but nothing is being done.”

Newsmen could not reach the Commissioner, Ministry of Trade and Investment for his comment on the issue at press time, yesterday.