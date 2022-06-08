By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State House of Assembly was adjourned indefinitely in honour of one of it members, Dr Okechukwu Okoye who was and killed and beheaded by gunmen last month.

Many lawmakers have not been attending the plenary since the incident, apparently out of fear

The speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor announced the adjournment of the legislature sine die following a motion moved by the majority leader, Dr Nnamdi Okafor and supported by Mr Emma Nwafor, the member representing Orumba South constituency.

At the plenary, Okafor officially announced the death of Okoye who was representing Aguata II Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) before the incident.

Okoye was abducted on May 15 and the state Police Command confirmed his death on May 21.

The majority leader said: “With a heavy heart, we want to officially announce the death of one of us, Dr Okechukwu Okoye who was abducted on May 15 and we heard the news of his death on May 21.

“We sympathize with his family, his community Isuofia and the Aguata Constituency. We pray that the soul of the departed rest in peace and also pray that God will console all of us

“We, therefore, urge security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are brought to book

“We also urge Governor Charles Soludo to do more in ensuring the security of lives and property in the state, while we advise residents to be security conscious and help security agencies with information”.