Tacha

By David Royal

Big Brother Naija superstar, Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha or Symply Tacha has called on youths to secure their future by getting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Nigerian Instagram influencer and vlogger, who took singer Mr2kay along to her Rivers community sensitized Nigerians on their voting power and the need to obtain their PVC to vote the right person into power in 2023.

At the community, Tacha and her team encouraged and met with voters who had either deliberately refused to register or had been procrastinating.

Sharing on her Twitter account how Mr2Kay responded to her call to follow her to Rivers state and also performed during the sensitization, Tacha called on Nigerians not to take the 2023 election for granted

“I called @mr_2kay just few nights ago about my plans to go to my community to sensitize the locals!.. He flew all the way down to not only perform but talk to the locals still on importance of getting their PVCs. Thank you @mr_2kay !Nigerians do not take this for granted.

I called @mr_2kay just few nights ago about my plans to go to my community to sensitize the locals!.. He flew all the way down to not only perform but talk to the locals still on importance of getting their PVCs. Thank you @mr_2kay !Nigerians do not take this for granted🙌🏼 https://t.co/uRySY56s5b — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 16, 2022

Tacha who earlier shared some food items with the residents in her community also assured her followers that Nigeria will be great again if they cast their votes rightly.

She wrote, “I’m not doing this because I have too much.. I’m doing this because I understand how important it is to sensitive the LOCALS! If God has blessed you, use it to do GOOD! See you tomorrow DEGEMA! Nigeria will be great AGAIN!”

I’m not doing this because I have too much.. I’m doing this because I understand how important it is to sensitive the LOCALS! If God has blessed you, use it to do GOOD! See you tomorrow DEGEMA! Nigeria will be great AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/5n7NGeST7A — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 15, 2022