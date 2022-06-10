It is no longer a surprise or news that EmmaRose’s ship sailed long time ago, episode six of the Big Brother Naija Reunion has offered us an insight into what led to the end of most admired ship in season 6 of the reality TV show.

Well, it seemed so many relationships crashed and several hidden things happened during the Dubai trip as housemates can’t stop talking about it.

The episode kicked off with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu running the housemates a clip featuring Emmanuel and Angel, in what looked like a flirtatious moment.

Moving to Liquorose and Emmanuel, Liquorose revealed that she walked in on Emmanuel with a girl in a room and lights were off.

She said “We were dating, right? And I walked into you and a girl in Dubai.

“The light was off, the music was playing, the bed was rough, and the girl was sitting at the edge, and she covered her face with a face mask”.

When Emmanuel tried interrupting her, Liquorose shut him down and told him to allow her to finish.

Emmanuel who was narrating why he didn’t attend Liquorose’s birthday said, “She told me I did something she didn’t like and when I asked her, she said I went on a lunch date with Saskay.

“She called it a date and I told her it wasn’t a date. I didn’t know that was the problem because it wasn’t like a big deal for me.

“And now you invite me for your birthday. We’ve not been talking. What exactly am I coming there to do? It was going to be an awkward moment.

“I didn’t want that for her and I didn’t want that for myself so I was like, let me just chill.”

Liquorose not agreeing to this insisted the problem was that she caught Emmanuel with a girl.

Vanguard News Nigeria