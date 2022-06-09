BBNaija Reunion: Angel, Yousef admit having feelings for each other

Brother Naija ex-housemates, Angel Smith and Yousef Garba have admitted their feelings for each other.

In the latest episode of the show, Yousef and Angel poured out their heart about how they felt toward each other while in Big Brother’s house.

According to Yousef, he really did like Angel and was ready to give his all for her but Angel was always flirty around, which set him off.

He admitted that her playful times with Cross made him give up his love for her because he thought she was dating him.

Yousef said: “The moment I got to ascertain Angel we had our mutual conversation which started from the bed and I enjoyed talking to Angel and she understands me in a way. I was scared to go far because I was kind of pushing it like too 60% and she pushed the 40 back and at the same time she was still playing other guys even in front of me, especially Cross, it felt so romantic that I decided to take my 60 back. If not for that I would have given her 80 and waited for 20”.

While Angel also spoke out about her feelings for him saying that she wasn’t sure of his true feelings for her at that time and was only flowing with the moment.

“I definitely did like Yousef, he was sweet and sensitive, so I just enjoyed it for what it was at that time. I didn’t know if he was serious about truly liking me and there were games played in the house where they ask the guys about who they liked and my name wasn’t mentioned. So I felt like he was bored and was enjoying my company as I did enjoy his company”.