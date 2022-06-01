It is completely true that a golden fish has no hidden place.And in the effort to stay off the spotlight, more exploits puts the individual in a greater circus of attention.

Osazee Bazuaye, popularly known as Bazzzuuu, is a man with many feathers in his cap. Yet, he prefers to stay in the shadow of his achievements. The businessman, who went to London College of Accounting after studying economics at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, is the real definition of the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Bazzzuuu is the chief executive officer of Brass&Cooper restaurant and bar in Lagos State, situated in the cozy and sereneLekki Phase 1, Lagos Island. Brass&Copper restaurant and bar was designed to take your breath away, as it is exquisitely furnished.

And in the cool of the night, Bazzzuuu ‘s ingenuity inspired the transformation of the bar and restaurant into a lounge from 7:00 pm with a live DJ, exotic cocktails, great food, and excellent bottle service, also on a daily.

“Martell is the official cognac of Brass&copper. We are the first bar and restaurant to push advertise sell the cognac with full force and I personally a defactor ambassador of the brand”, Bazzzuuu said about the venture which he established four years ago.

Two years before Brass&Copper restaurant and bar, Bazzzuuu had founded the Cocoon Lounge in Lagos, an ultra-modern lounge. The relaxation point operates from Thursdays to Sundays themed ‘Sundaze’.

Bazzzuuu is also the brain behind Strathaven Boutique Hotel in the state. He co-founded 02Cabs, the first 24 hours luxury cab service in Nigeria, which started operation in Benin City in 2008. The sharp-witty businessman, who hails from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, also launched the Oxygen Bar and Lounge in Benin City, the state capital.

