Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said on Saturday that the state would not be a safe haven for bandits.

Mohammed said this when he paid a condolence visit to the people of Sabon Gari, Jada community in Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some gunmen had on Thursday invaded a house in the community and killed one woman, Mariam Mohammed, who tried to stop them from kidnapping her son.

Other communities raided by the gunmen where three other persons were killed and three others injured included; Wadan, old Jamari, Sabuwa, and Jauro Bano.

NAN also report that the Police Command in Bauchi State had on June 19, confirmed the abduction of a former Secretary-General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Sani Toro.

Also abducted were former assistant coach of Super Eagles, Mr Garba Yila and one Alhaji Isah Jah.

Speaking during the condolence visit, the governor said in order to tackle the challenges all hands must be on the deck.

He called on the residents to join hands with the state government, as well as the security agencies to flush out the criminals in the state.

Mohammed described the woman who was killed during the invasion of the community as a heroine, adding that her death was not in vain and promised that his administration would immortalise her.

The governor said that her heroic act was an example for others, especially women.

“If left unchecked the relative peace enjoyed in the state will be in danger as bandits appear to be emboldened in their onslaught on several parts of the country.

`These recent attacks by bandits are becoming a thing of concern and I charge you all to be on the alert. Security agencies cannot defeat bandits without the support of the people.

“I call on everybody to join hands with the security agencies in the fight against criminals”, he said.

The governor also promised to strengthen relations between communities and security agencies, particularly the police.

Earlier, the chairman of Alkaleri LGA, Mr Yusuf Garba, commended the governor for the visit, saying it was a demonstration of his love for his people and concern for security in the state.