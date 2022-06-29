By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) Commander has been killed by bandits who invaded Sabon Gero community in the Millineum City Kaduna on Tuesday night.

The bandits who raided the community at about 10 pm, abducted 16 residents including a medical doctor and his family members.

Although the police were yet to react to the development, journalists were told that the bandits arrived the community on motorcycles and started shooting which made some locals to run for their lives.

According to a source, ” the JTF commander and his colleagues opened fire at the bandits but unfortunately he was not aware that they were very close.”

‘”The bandits opened fire and hit the commander on his legs and he fell down. They shot him on the head the bullet scattered his skull. Another resident was also hit with a bullet and he died on the way to the hospital.”

“Two people lost their lives, 16 were abducted, while, 6 were rescued during the attack. The bandits might have targeted the house of a medical doctor in the area as they went straight to his residence and abducted him and 6 members of his family.”

“They attacked other houses and abducted 9 other residents. An officer confirmed that the commander had been killed by the bandits.”

“They took his corpse to his wife and later buried him. We are just coming from the burial ground ,” he said.

“The situation could have been worse but the people quickly informed neighbouring communities who came out and chased the bandits. That was how we were able to rescue 6 kidnapped persons, “the source added.

People in communities around the Millennium City Kaduna have been living in fear of bandit attacks, a situation that made some residents to be relocating to other locations for safety .