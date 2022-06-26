By Wole Mosadomi

A commander of a vigilante group, Mr. Danladi Dobbo, and four of his men were on Friday, confirmed killed by bandits in Kpada community of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.



Scores were also said to have been injured during the attack while many others were abducted.



Three of those killed were said to be from Abaji town while the other two came from Lapai.

It was gathered that the victims were at their farms when they were attacked and their farming equipment including a tractor were burnt down by the gunmen.



It was also gathered that as soon as the news of the attack spread to the community, a team of a vigilante was immediately mobilized to the scene during which some members of the local security outfit were gunned down and several others sustained varying degrees of injury.



A similar occurrence was also said to have occurred recently when some vigilante members and Police who were on a rescue mission were killed by bandits.



When contacted, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the attack adding that five people were killed during the invasion.



“The five corpses are still in the forest and we have advised the locals not to rush into the forest to retrieve the corpses because the bandits could still be hiding in the forest so that we don’t suffer more casualties,” Umar stated.