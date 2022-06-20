By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Barely 24 hours after bandits attacked some communities in Alkaleri Council of Bauchi State, killing four people and injuring several others, another group of gunmen have attacked Zira Village in Toro Local government area, where they abducted the village head, Yahya Saleh Abubakar, and his son, Habibu Saleh.

Speaking on incident, the district Head of Lame, Aliyu Lame, said that the incident happened on Saturday night and that the kidnappers are yet to contact the family.

“Last Saturday night, the village Head of Zira was abducted with his son by kidnappers and their abductors are yet to contact the family of the victims.

“It’s time for the Federal Government to look into what is happening, particularly in Northern Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Bauchi State Police spokesman, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The gunmen went to the village, which is under Rishi Police Division, a border village with Plateau state, around 2am last Saturday, and kidnapped the Village Head, Saleh Abubakar, and his son, Habibu Saleh.

“The command has since dispatched a team of detectives, and other police officers to rescue the victims and presently our men are combing the bush in search of the abducted victims.

“We assure residents that the abducted persons shall soon be rescued.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police has urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal businesses and report any suspicious characters, as police are doing everything possible to rescue the victims.

