By Emmanuel Okogba

Gareth Bale has completed his move to MLS side, Los Angeles FC, bringing an end to his nine years stay at Real Madrid.

Bale who has had a repressed career at Madrid confirmed the switch on Saturday. He shared a 14-second long video where he was putting on a jersey and a snapback of the club with the message: “See you soon, Los Angeles”

Bale only recently led his country, Wales to their first world cup finals since 1958, and with the global showpiece fast approaching, a switch to get regular game time would seem like the right decision.

The Welsh man joined Madrid from Tottenham Hotspurs, and even though he may not have lived up to the hype that came with his move to Spain, he scored some important and spectacular goals – one of which was an 63rd minute overhead kick against Liverpool in the Champions League final of 2018. He will go on to score one more to help Madrid win 3-1, a performance that earned him the Man of the Match award even though he only came in as a substitute in the 61st.