By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state governor Senator Atiku Bagudu has approved the sum of 2bn naira to settle retirees who left active service in 2021 in Kebbi state.

This was disclosed by the head of the service in Kebbi state Alhaji Sufiyyanu Garba Bena during an extraordinary press conference at his office in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the approval was among a series of lump-sum payments for retirees of 2017,2018,2019,2020 and now 2021.

Bena who is the head of the verification committee working alongside the Kwaido committee stated that the sum of two billion, nine hundred and fifty are for full payments of retirees of 2021 in both states, local governments and local government education authorities in the state.

He described the kind gesture as unprecedented in the history of kebbi and the country as a whole ” no governor has done what Bagudu did in terms of gratuities payments, he also pledged to clear all the remaining backlogs of gratuities and death benefits before he leaves office in 2023.

The civil service chief noted that retirees in Kebbi state will soon rush to retire because their prompt payments of gratuities have been guaranteed by the state government as they will now get their full payments at least three months after retirement.

In a similar development, the state chairman of Nigeria lLabourCongress (NLC) comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan who is also a member of the head of service retirees verification committee also commended Bagudu for the kind gesture and the exemplary leadership he is exhibiting in the state but appeal to him to extend sthe ame kind gesture to active civil servants in the state by paying leave grants as a welfare package to ease their economic problems.