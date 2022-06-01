Founder, Ayinke-Ade Foundation, Alhaja Taofikat Ayinke Bello Atiko, presenting educational materials to a pupil of Ratibi Muslim Basic Primary School in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Ayinke-Ade Foundation, yesterday, officially launched a borehole water system for pupils of Ratibi Muslim Basic Primary School in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event which also witnessed the distribution of welfare and educational materials/packages to the pupils, Project Coordinator, Ayinke-Ade Foundation, Mr. Ibrahim Faleti, said that the project was borne out of the foundation’s Founder, Alhaja Taofikat Ayinke Bello Atiko, passion for selfless service to humanity.

On her part, while speaking at the event, Bello Atiko added that the foundation was also concerned about re-equipping public facilities for the purpose of assisting government at all levels in meeting the needs of the masses, especially at the grassroots.

Her words: “The journey towards the birth of this NGO started many years ago when l was in the woods of life. It was inspired by sad realities of my dear country, Nigeria, one of the developing nations of the global community.

“As you all are aware, Nigeria is one of the unfortunate nations where abject poverty is palpable owing to harsh economic situation. There are orphans, widows and many unemployed people everywhere and the population of this wretched of the earth is more than 90 percent of the population of the entire country.

“The poverty in Nigeria is so palpable that more than 95 percent of our kids have been dropping out of school due to lack of funds on the part of their parents to sponsor their education.

“This sad reality majorly informed the birth of this foundation.

“We have found out that in the Nigerian society, there are many who need help, owing to the palpable economic hardship and the widespread austerity in the land.

“Though born with a silver spoon in her mouth, l have been humbled and tutored by harsh experiences of life after losing my wealthy father when I was just a teenager. I had gone through very rough and tough times in life and had realised how unfairly life could treat the helpless.

“Hence, l had decided that l would not allow other helpless persons to experience such hardship and have thereby, made up my mind to assist helpless people and ensure that they have better and worthy lives.”

Faleti, earlier in his address, admonished management of the school to cultivate the culture of maintenance, saying: “We want management of this school to cultivate the culture of maintenance for this project.

“Maintenance plays a very vital role in ensuring development and growth of any nation. Hence, we should, as a matter of neccesity, cultivate this habit towards all infrastructural projects.”