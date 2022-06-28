By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has ordered the dethronement and de-certification of the Obol lopon of Nko, Etim Ayomobi, in Yakurr and the Clan Head of Oyadama, Ovarr Vincent Erena, in Obubra Local Government Areas with immediate effect.

This was after a security meeting the governor held with security chiefs following the crisis that erupted over a land dispute between the two communities from Yakuur and Obubra LGAs of the state.

The sack and de-certification were made known Tuesday in a press release signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Mr Linus Obogo and made available to Vanguard.

According to release, the dethronement and de-certification of the two monarchs and all other traditional rulers in the two warring communities were a result of the intractable communal clashes.

Vanguard gathered that both Nko and Oyadama communities have been at war over a piece of land which its ownership has now been revoked and taken over by Cross River state government for overriding public interest.

“The ownership of the disputed land has been revoked and taken over by the state government for overriding public interest.

“Additionally, government has ordered the sustenance of army operation in Nko community until those behind the shooting of the six military personnel are produced or fished out.