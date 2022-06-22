By Funmi Ajumobi



Ibukun Awosika; former chairman of First Bank and chairman of The Chair Centre Group, Revd Funke Felix-Adejumo; founder, Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation, Tara Fela Durotoye; CEO House of Tara, Kate Henshaw; Brand Ambassador and actor, and other exceptional speakers are expected to rock the stage at the 2022 SheCan DoMore 4.0 conference, Friday, June 24.



SheCan Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, which has been working assiduously in the last four years to change women and girls’ mindset of shying away from opportunity, especially in a male-dominated industry, according to Ezinne Ezeani, the founder of the organization, will in this year’s conference change this narrative through impart from the wealth of knowledge of the sort after speakers gracing the conference.



Ezinne said: “The event is free but intended participants have to register at www.shecannigeria.org. We are actively engaging participants at this year’s conference in the power of not just Doing More, but doing the Right More. Participants should look forward to a lot of inspiring opportunities, in the areas of career, networking, mentoring, empowerment, and lots more from our speakers. We are known for excellence as an organization and we are going overboard this year to create impact in our little way to make the world a better place”.



Ezinne noted the organization is not a gender-based organization, saying that career does not know gender, but, believes in equity and fairness. “If a man is the best, give it to him and if a woman is the best, give it to her. Our focus is to see women and young girls doing more in every facet of life irrespective of their background, gender, religion, and their limitations, to be able to give their best to the society”.



Other speakers to look out for at the Harbor Point Victoria Island venue of the event are; Oyeyimika Adeboye, M.D, Mondelez West Africa, Belinda Ikazoboh, GM, Business Transformation, Shell Nigeria, Junadia Edim, CEO, Middlechase Property Ltd, Segun Adeniyi ,Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Lanre Olusola, founder and Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, among others.