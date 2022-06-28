By Adeola Badru

A Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) expert and the National President of Nigeria Borehole Drillers Association (AWDROP), Mr. Micheal Ale, has described the statement by the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, that all boreholes and wells in the state are not fit for human consumption, as an indication of failed governance system.

Ale, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday in Ibadan stated out that the submission of the health commissioner had incited fear into the heart of residents of the state, whose dependence is on ground water from wells and boreholes.

The statement reads in part: “The statement by the Commissioner for Health in Lagos state, that all boreholes and wells in Lagos are not fit for human consumption, even not suitable for animals had incited fear into the heart of Lagosians whose dependence is on ground water from wells and Boreholes.”

“Although, I don’t agree with the Commissioner’s submission that all boreholes in lagos are contaminated.”

“Hand dug Wells at shallow levels may be with various contaminants because of the depth where water table is encountered, but professionally handled borehole is free of contaminants.”

“It is true that contaminant issues relating to electronic waste disposal and plastic waste disposal has been a global issue of serious concern by the world organization like UNIDO and UNEP due to the presence of heavy metals associated with their decaying process.”

“Generally speaking, Groundwater system in Nigeria is highly vulnerable to threat of feacal infiltration from human waste, due to the type of soak away pit we adopt in Nigeria, Flood water contamination of groundwater is even menace waiting to explode.’

“When it rains we have mercury contamination in Gold processing area, what about improper Disposal of effluent chemical from industrial waste, inappropriate disposal of Medical waste and other anthropogenic activities threatening our precious groundwater.”

“The commissioner is appreciated for this alert, and we highly embrace his courage and confidence to making this public statement.”

“The National response to emergency is now following global evaluation practices where informations and statement are made base on data and careful evaluation of situations, to prevent emergency leading to remedial intervention.”

“Early warning and signs for preventive mechanism is key in managing threatened urban crises. Thanks to the commissioner and Lagos state government.”

“But the truth of the matter is that, all water sources are referred to as “raw water” until processed to quality standard for consumption. Anything raw is not considered adequate or suitable for purpose until it is processed.”

“Professionally handled borehole is practically safe, but should also be subjected to test before consumption.”

“Periodic testing of raw water source will detect any contaminant in wells or boreholes, hence advise to either decommission the borehole or treat the raw content at the household level as proffered by an expert.”

“Government should collaborate with associations like AWDROP to develop capacity of drilling contractors at all levels and Nigerians should not patronize quack in the borehole drilling industry.”

“This is a fall back to several call for professional practice in borehole industry in Nigeria. Now that the Commissioner for health in Lagos has condemned all boreholes and water well in Lagos, it’s an indication that the government system in Lagos has failed by not providing basic presumably safe piped water facility to houses for Lagos dwellers, especially within the Lagos city even at a cost.”

“Solution to this is not far fetched. Stakeholders in the water sector have the right solution. This news should not scare Nigerians but rather a call for action to institutionalize water management in Nigeria.”

“Invest more in water resources and develop capacity as appropriate. Create sustainable market for household water purification products. So no fear,” the statement concluded.