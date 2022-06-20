By Lawani Mikairu

Dr. Wale Babalakin, the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Barrister Allen Onyema, Executive Chairman of Air Peace and other aviation heads would constitute a panel of discussants at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC.

A statement by Mr Albinus Chiedu, Secretary, Planning Committee of the conference said the conference, which is scheduled to hold on July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Lagos has received the approvals of Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation .

Other CEOs who will be members of panel of discussants at the conference are Captain Musa Nuhu, Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency ,NCAA, Engr. Lawrence Pwajok, the Ag. Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency ,NAMA, and Captain Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ,FAAN .

Others are Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) and Capt. Roland Iyayi, CEO, Topbrass Aviation Limited, among others.

According to Chiedu , the panels are divided into two sessions.

Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, the General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB would moderate the first panel, while Mr. Olumide Ohunayo, Director, Research, Zenith Travels would moderate the second panel.

This year’s conference, which has Sirika as the Special Guest of Honour is to be chaired by Mr. Bernard Bankole, the President, Association of Aviation Training Organisations (AATOs).

The conference is expected to attract over 250 aviation industry professionals, cutting across the aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and other stakeholders.

The theme of the 2022 LAAC conference is: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’

Discussions will centre around solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics as a result of operating sunset airports in Nigeria.