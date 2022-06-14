.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Clerk, Kano State House of Assembly and Head of Legislative service, Garba Bako Gezawa has backed the clamour for autonomy for local government noting that autonomy for the third tier of government will bring about an end to insecurity and other woes bedevilling the country.

Gezawa stated this in his remarks at a one day session with media partners on the need to follow-up on the ratification of the local government autonomy bill facilitated by the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn, PERL.

The Clerk who was represented by his aide, Muhd Lawal Tijjani noted that the incessant insecurity in the country has been linked to non-functionality of the local government councils across the country.

According to him, “it is a known fact that the local government system which is the closest to the people and saddled to take governance to the remote parts of the state has been neglected.

“The incessant insecurity we are witnessing today have been largely attributed to the non-functionality of the Local Government councils across the country.

“Consequently, it is my firm belief that passing the Local Government autonomy bill into law will not only change the present narratives of the Local Government system in the state but also help enhance the socio-economic viability of the people and addresses some of the insecurity challenges in the state,” he said.

Gezawa however expressed the readiness and commitment of the assembly towards attaining success in the struggle.

Similarly, a media practitioner, Maude Rabiu Gwadabe said the bill if passed into law will bring about a new dawn for Nigerians.

“The Local Government autonomy bill is that which has been passed in the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives. Now, because it concerns the constitutional amendment, we need about two-thirds of the state houses of Assembly. So far, nine out of the 36 states have passed the bill.

“Kano being one of the leaders in the political space in Nigeria, we would like the state govt and legislature to have a by in and accept this bill.

“The bill is before the house of Assembly and is in the process of ratification. We want them to fast track the process because by the law of the legislature if this tenure ends without passage then we have to start afresh again because the next legislature cannot continue with the process.

“If the bill is passed into law, that would be a very good day in Nigeria. It means that democracy will be deepened and government will be brought closer to the people. It will also translate to real human development in Kano and Nigeria as a whole,” Gwadabe said.

Earlier, the State Partnership facilitator for Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn, PERL, Yunusa Hamza said the essence of the meeting was to support the media partners to see to the need to take a lead and champion the call for Kano to pass the bill into law and join the league of other states who have passed the law in order to reverse current situation of the LGAs.