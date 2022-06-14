By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

An Autistic Group, Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation, FEMHF, on Tuesday, commended the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on including it as one of the musical bands that featured and performed in the national convention.

This is even as the Foundation said that the party’s move to include children with Autism in its national convention, is a total reflection of its policy on inclusiveness.

Speaking on the stead of the Foundation, a Yoga and wellness enthusiast, Shedrack Light, said that the Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation is one that is poised to help autistic children through music.

According to him, Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation is named after a young autistic child – Ferdinand Effah who found music as a better way of expressing himself.

“The inclusion of the foundation to perform in PDP’s convention has been seen in many quarters as a reflection of the party’s understanding of the principle of inclusiveness. This move reflects to a large extent this year’s world autism theme which borders on inclusiveness.

“Prior to this year’s convention, the common experience was that top musical stars and trending entertainers were invited to perform in party conventions and other political rallies.

“The big names in the entertainment industries were usually invited to stir a spark of excitement and entertainment. Little or no consideration has ever been given to people with disabilities or special needs.

“PDP has thus scored itself a big point through this singular invitation. All thanks to the organizing committee of the party that deemed it fit to ensure that the voices of autistic children in Nigeria are heard through Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation.

“The Foundation has become one of the strongest emerging voices speaking for autistic children in Nigeria and Africa through the instrumentality of music.

“The band named after an autistic child was born after an extensive research, engagement and close observation, when it was realized that of all other arts, music appeals to Ferdinand.

“As Ferdinand’s father, Stanley Effah would say, “Ferdinand communicates better through music. Music appeals to him so much. It calms him. It seems his better way of relating with everyone”.

“Today, through the activities of the foundation, music has been identified as an effective therapy in managing autism. A new narrative is emerging that brings hope to homes and families with autistic children, all thanks to the foundation.”

