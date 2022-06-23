Last weekend, music streaming platform, Audiomack hosted an industry masterclass and mixer which took place at Wings Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The events hadkey music industry players in presence and is part of the brand’s recently launched Keep The Beat Going campaign which is aimed at empowering creatives and inspiring listeners to tap into new music from across the continent. The masterclass which preceded the mixer empowered guests such as producers, artistes and label executives with the knowledge on uploading music on Audiomack, monetization and playlisting amongst a range of other key topics

“We are committed to pushing African music forward and our Keep The Beat Going campaign is just one of the many different ways we aim to reinforce that commitment.” saidVP of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson.

Guests enjoyed an exciting selection of cocktails from the Limehouse Bar and gourmet food by the The AJ’s Gourment. They were also thrilled with sounds from DeeJay Shawn with Tosan Wilts on the mic.