…says all Nigerian workers are complaining about IPPIS

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has slammed the management of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, over its comments stating that varsity workers are the only opposition to its operations.

While describing the complaints tagged against ASUU by IPPIS management as “sheer media blackmail and ridiculous,” ASUU insisted that the fact remains that there are heavy complaints and gargantuan irregularities everywhere IPPIS is deployed, adding that all Nigerian workers are complaining about IPPIS.

Chairperson of ASUU, Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State chapter, Dr Socrates Ebo, in a statement in Yenagoa, while reacting to a statement credited to IPPIS management against the Union in a national newspaper, averred that the only difference is that the leadership of varsity workers’ unions are more focused and thorough in their unassailable arguments against IPPIS.

Ebo said, “The attempt by the management of IPPIS to reduce opposition to IPPIS to varsity workers is sheer media blackmail and ridiculous, even the comments section in that Newspaper report refutes that effectively, the fact remains that there are heavy complaints and gargantuan irregularities everywhere IPPIS is deployed.

“It is outlandish therefore, for the management of IPPIS to rush to media houses to claim that nothing is wrong with IPPIS. If IPPIS is that sound why is it not deployed in the military, FIRS and NNPC?

“Where in the world can a government accountant loot N80b plus N90b when government money is managed by a payment platform?

“A serious government would have suspended and disbanded IPPIS immediately it was claimed by the anti-graft agency that a government accountant looted N170b in a system where significant government funds are managed by IPPIS. Do you know that N170b can do wonders in our education system? That is the amount allegedly looted by just one government accountant alone! Imagine the volume of looting going on when you factor in the number of accountants and officials there!

“Even the government’s own Auditor-General released a damning report on IPPIS, detailing its alleged fraudulent practices and lacunae. The government’s own Head of Service followed suit and detailed the failings of IPPIS. All Nigerians should ask the question, “why is the government still insisting on IPPIS?

“An online report had alleged that N16000 is deducted from every lecturer’s salary every month. No lecturer today knows for certain what their salary is. Where in the world does this kind of thing happen? How can one escape the conclusion that IPPIS is nothing but corruption centralized?

“Today, names are reported to be inserted into universities payrolls via IPPIS without the knowledge of the vice chancellors, without the knowledge of the universities management and without the knowledge of university councils. IPPIS now seems to be the payment platform as well as the shadow employer. They seem to have advanced from payment platform to shadow employers.

“Above all, today IPPIS determines whether you will be paid at all, whether you will be paid your due and what percentage of your legitimate salary it will pay you. As we speak, 40 of our members in my branch have not been paid their minimum wage arrears, thanks to IPPIS. These famished lecturers are thoroughly at the mercy of IPPIS. Where in the world does this kind of thing happen?”