•200,000 households destroyed, 65,000 children sent out of school



By Peter Duru



Makurdi — No fewer than over 2,728 persons including women and children have been murdered in Turan community of Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State due to ceaseless herdsmen attacks on the community, the Association of Kwande Academia, AKA, has alleged.



According to AKA, more than 200,000 households have been destroyed and properties/farmlands worth over N3trillion completely ruined in the area by the marauders, while over 65,000 children were forced out of schools in the last eight years.



Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, President of AKA, Prof. Hilakaan Hemba recalled how over 3,000 herdsmen alongside their cattle were allegedly escorted by unknown military personnel in 2004 to Kashim-Bira in Taraba State through Jato-Aka, Turan, Kwande LGA to settle and when they were intercepted nothing was done by the government.



Among others, he said: “As the herders migrated into the area, they started grazing and encroaching on farmlands which consequently increased pressure on the land. Not surprisingly, disputes over crop damage and water pollution became more frequent.

Herdsmen could open up farmer’s barns in the farm and eat up the yam, guinea corn, maize, cassava and flour



“Even the planted crops were uprooted and stepped on in the process of grazing. In an event of a farmer questioning them, they would use their guns to shoot and kill. Apart from damaging crops and allowing their animals to run wild on farmlands, the Fulani herdsmen were involved in serious violent crimes including rape, robbery, kidnapping and murder. Left in the absence of mutually accepted alternatives, such quarrels increasingly turned violent.



“The first attack of Fulani herdsmen on the people of Turan took place February 14, 2014 when the marauders accompanied by the Jukum youths of Taraba State took two villages (Kendev Mba-Ajekwe at Imande Dura and Maav at Anyiase) by surprise at night killing more than eleven persons in the planned attack.



“This marked the beginning of the crises between the Turan people and the Fulani herders in the area. The attacks gradually extended to Ugbe, Ambigbe, Mberev, Mbaav, Nzaav, Kendev-ya, Maav-ya, Ityuluv and Mbanev.



“There are six districts in Turan: Kumakwagh, Moon, Mbaikyor, Yaav, Mbadura, Barakuv and four districts: Kumakwagh, Moon, Yaav and Mbadura have been taken over and occupied by the Fulani herdsmen.



The incessant and lingering attacks by the invaders have claimed the lives of over 2,728 persons including women and children, more than 200,000 households have been destroyed and properties/farmlands worth over three trillion Naira have been destroyed by the Fulani herdsmen in Turan axis alone.



“The invaders have destroyed homes, schools, and places of worship, markets, clinics, hospitals, farmlands and farm products. The destruction of schools (both primary and secondary) has forced over 65,000 children out of school.



“The aftermath, repercussions, reverberations, and consequences of forcing children out of school are inimical and detrimental including loss of creativity and opportunities, and making them more vulnerable and at risk of violence such as bullying, rebelliousness, thuggery, armed robbery, prostitution, banditry and juvenile delinquency.



“It is sad to note that over 200,000 households and people displaced have no access to farmlands as means of sustenance, no schools for their children to attend, no shelters for them to lay their heads, no markets for commercial activities to enhance the economic and social well being of the people.”