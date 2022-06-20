By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, paid an unscheduled visit to the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, of the Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents, in the state’s secretariat to empathize with journalists who were on Sunday attacked by hoodlums on a bus conveying them in Lagos Island.

Recall that the incident occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Idunganran, during All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu 1.

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and numerous aides including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged the journalists not to be deterred by the hazards of their job.

He said, ‘’Your job is risky, very risky but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere.’’

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that traducers of the government will always find a way to discredit the good intentions and policies of the government ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack that left some journalists injured and the press crew bus vandalised.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu directed that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law, saying the government will pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

He said, “Lagos State government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties.

“Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans.”

Earlier, the governor, ordered the state Commissioner of Police, CP, Abiodun Alabi, to fish out the suspected culprits for prosecution.