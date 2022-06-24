By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Atlantic Exhibition Nigeria Limited, organizers of Lagos Fashion Fair, has said it partnered with Africa Fashion Week Nigeria with a view to opening opportunities and growth for Nigeria’s fashion entrepreneurs.

Chief Executive, Atlantic Exhibition Ltd, Mr Ayodeji Olugbade, said that the Nigerian fashion industry is one of the sectors that the government can use to support and boost the nation’s economic growth.

Speaking at a media briefing heralding the Lagos Fashion Fair slated for September 7-9, 2022 with the theme: “Nigeria Fashion and Individual Identity”, Olugbade said that the exhibition will feature Masterclass with Toyin Lawani.

He said: “At Lagos fashion fair exhibition, we are committed to developing and promoting the fashion profession around the world. To achieve this, we partner with fashionistas to nurture their talent, expand their knowledge and enhance their business.

“Lagos Fashion Fair has attained over 3,000 exhibitors, 35,000 visitors, 35 speakers, 84 large procurement buyers, 69.9 percent business networking opportunities and 84 percent follow up meetings.

“Lagos Fashion Fair and Africa Fashion Week fusion platform is where creative Nigerian fashion designers and entrepreneurs will further connect with international designers after the Covid-19 disruption to showcase the beauty and creativity of both world through their designs and innovations.”