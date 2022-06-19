.

By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

CHAIRMAN of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans (MADND), Josiah Oyakonghan a.k.a Commander Oyimi 1 has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential and Vice Presidential flag-bearers for their emergence, promising to mobilize one million votes for the party.

The former Warlord of the Defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) called on Nigerians to vote the duo as they posses capacity to rescue the country from the pangs of insecurity, economic gloom and disunity.

Oyimi 1 made the promise in a congratulatory press statement yesterday in Warri, Delta State.

According to him, “Given that the Atiku/Okowa ticket reflects passion, patriotism, courage and determination, so the cause of nation-building and putting Nigeria into the pedestal of global competitiveness has begun. This is a great moment for democracy, and indeed, a ticket that will be a victory for democracy in Nigeria.

“However, our county is being faced with plethora of challenges, we are besieged by insecurity, disunity and profligate economic policies.

“Therefore, the mission to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria as well encapsulated in Atiku’s blueprint, such as to restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice, and cooperation. To establish a strong and effective government that guarantees the safety and security of lives and property.

“And to and build a strong, resilient, and prosperous economy that creates jobs and lifts people out of poverty, must be embraced by all Nigerians; regardless, of Party affiliations and regional integration.

“For us at MADND, we believe that, it is only a true federal system that will provide strong Federal Government that will guarantee national unity which allows the federating units to set their own priorities for national development.

“That is why MADND promises to give one-million-vote to PDP across the Niger Delta region in the 2023 general elections.

“Furthermore, we advice the PDP flag-bearer; Atiku Abubakar to work round the clock to unite the PDP house toward the 2023 presidential elections, uniting different organs of the Party is strategic to the indivisibility of the divergent groups.

“Finally, we celebrate the choice of H.E. Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and congratulate him as the running mate to H.E. Atiku Abubakar.”