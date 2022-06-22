Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that the choice of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate of PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as the best thing that has ever happened to PDP.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists by the sideline during a welcome ceremony organized for Okowa yesterday at Asaba, Delta State capital, disclosed that he was elated that the Delta State Governor was selected as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate.

He described Okowa as the best-fit running mate for Atiku come 2023 and called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the duo for a better Nigeria.

Onuesoke noted that the masses are very confident that the Delta State Governor will bring his wealth of experience to bear at the National level when elected alongside our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

While congratulating Atiku over his election as PDP Presidential candidate and Okowa as his running mate, Onuesoke said Okowa over the years had shown capacity and commitment to lead which he put into action after his emergence as Governor of Delta in 2015 through his human capital and infrastructural development initiative, which has transformed the lives of many Deltans, cities and communities across the State.

He forecasted that Okowa’s Vice Presidential ticket is already a resounding victory ticket for PDP nationally, stressing that Governor remains the voice of the youths, women and the bridge between the old and young.

“The choice of Governor Ifeanyi as the Vice Presidential candidate is the best choice PDP has made since 1999 after the formation of the party.

“Okowa’s Vice Presidential candidate of PDP is a win win master stroke. Okowa’s victory is 100% vote from the Middle Belt, South East and of course 101% from the South South,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain maintained that the pair of Atiku Abubakar and Okowa could win the 2023 Presidential elections however advised that the party must work for its victory, stressing that what is required now is for all party leaders and supporters to put grievances behind them and work for the victory of PDP during the 2023 general elections”, he said.