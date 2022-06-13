The League of Patriotic Lawyers has advised the presidential of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to choose Governor Nyesom Wike as his running mate in order to get Southeast and Southsouth votes.

He explained that the defection of ex-Governor Peter Obi to Labour Party,LP, would swing Southeast votes to LP, saying Wike is needed for the PDP to get Southsouth votes.

President of the body, Abubakar Yesufu said this yesterday in Lagos while briefing newsmen.

His words: “We are calling on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to look well before settling for a running mate, as this choice may make or mar his bid for Aso Rock come 2023.

“He needs to be wary of his choice of a running mate.

“In settling for a choice the issue of war chest or campaign funds should not matter. Capacity to enhance the ticket should be the main consideration.

“Nyesom Wike remains Atiku’s best choice. The emergence of Peter Obi of the Labour Party would swing the South East voters to labour. Besides, the presence of militancy makes the region unattractive for a running mate. With Wike on the ballot papers as a running mate, Atiku is sure of winning Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom and even Rivers State.

“Indeed, with over three million registered voters in Rivers State and five hundred thousand from Obi-Akpor (Nyesom Wike’s Local Government) going by 2019 voters statistics. With the odds stacked against Wike in 2019, he still delivered on his mandate. Atiku needs a new terrain and that terrain is under the strong grip of Nyesom Wike. That terrain is Niger Delta.

“The slot of Vice President should not be given to the highest bidder, but to the man who has vital votes to swing victory on his side.

“Nyesom Wike is a courageous party man who stays firm and loyal to all his bosses till the end.

Either as two terms local government chairman in Rivers State, Chief off Staff, Director General Amaechi campaign coordinator or a minister with the Federal government, Wike demonstrated loyalty and fidelity.

“Atiku should try hard to bring Wike on board as a running mate for a robust ticket.

“Wike’s achievements or developmental strides in Rivers State that earned him the nickname ‘Mr Project’ are testimonies that his inclusion in that ticket would be unbeatable.”