Sandra Anthony, a former beauty queen and Chief Executive Officer of Sandra Anthony Concept (SAC), a real estate consultancy firm has said that her company has moved to the next level, by not only broadening their scope as a real estate enterprise but also by interfacing between developers of choice properties and the end buyers.

According to her, Sandra Anthony Concept has moved from just selling land and buildings and rents to actively participating in the booming real estate sub-sector of the economy.

She said, “Because we know what our clients desire in real estate, we are able to pass this vital information to developers at the building conception stage. At SAC Realty, we have moved to the next level. We not just sell lands and houses, we are actively into Real Estate Consultancy. We sit down with our clients and discuss what their needs are and pass this vital information to developers and builders. We go on inspection of building sites to be sure that materials deployed in the building meet approved standards. When we are commissioned to buy land for our clients, we check the titles on such lands in order to safeguard our clients against future litigation. In short, we take the stress and burden of property acquisition from our clients and deliver exactly what they desire. We also have the interior decoration arm of SAC Realty. So, we can deliver a top notch finishing for any of our clients that so desire. SAC realty is a complete package.”

The former beauty queen also revealed she has diversified into the lingerie, lounge wears and other top of the range products for ladies under a company named Bellisimabysac.

“ Bellisimabysac is a registered company that primarily deals in these products. As a beauty queen myself, I understand and appreciate the need and desire of our beautiful ladies to turn out beautiful and sexy even at night in bed. Bellisimabysac which I launched a couple of weeks ago is the vehicle primarily in business for that purpose,” she said.

Speaking further on her real estate company, she added, “We have off plan projects that are as low as 10 million naira. These are packages for investors, people who are looking to invest their money with huge ROI. We also have the pay back package where you invest as low as 20 million and get 18% return in a year. We are not just about getting a home. No,we are open for investments too.”