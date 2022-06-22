.

One of Niger Delta leaders, Dr. Julius Babogha, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Working Committee, NWC, to ask the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to step down for a southerner to occupy the office as national chairman of the party.

Babogha, who spoke to newsmen in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, said the north cannot produce Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party and at the same time retain Ayu as the national chairman.

According to him, for fairness, equity and justice, there is no gain saying the fact that since Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party is from the North, the national chairmanship of the party should move to the Southern part of the country.

He said: “We are making an appeal to the NWC of the party to look deep into the issue and ensure it is addressed for the purpose of oneness instead of giving room for an opposition to capitalise on our weakness to undo us.

“We are appealing to the NWC of the party to prevail on Ayu to honourably leave office for a southerner as the next chairman of the party.”