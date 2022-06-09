By Gabriel Olawale

Deputy House Leader, House of Representatives, Comrade Peter Akpatason has congratulated the former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement, Comrade Akpatason, described Tinubu’s comprehensive victory as a confirmation of his popular acceptance by the party.

“Congratulations to The Asiwaju of Africa, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I congratulate our leader and a foremost statesman, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of the Universe, on his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Asiwaju’s comprehensive victory affirms his popular acceptance by the party, and the nationwide excitement that has greeted news of his emergence illustrates his appeal and broad embrace by Nigerians across all social divides.

“I look forward to joining the Jagaban on the campaign trail and supporting his victory at the polls, so that Nigeria, under the leadership and management of the APC, can continue her forward march. Once more, congratulations Sir.”