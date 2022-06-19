Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A popular business mogul and Asiwaju of Osogbo, Pa Ahmed Omidiran is dead.

The business icon, according to a statement issued by the family and signed by its spokesperson, Babatunde Omidiran, died early today at the age of 95.

It added that a special prayer will be held in honour of the deceased at the Osogbo Central Mosque at 4pm today.

The burial party will thereafter convey the remains of the popular and successful businessman to his residence at Omidiran Gardens, Osogbo, where he will be buried.

The statement adds that further announcements concerning the burial will be made later.