Multi-Talented Singer and Showbiz Mogul, Asha Gangali is set to release his first single after taking an extended break from the music performance scene, to work with other Music industry stakeholders with the goal of establishing a digitized Copyright and Royalty ecosystem across Africa with “GOCREATE “ Africa’s First Music Recognition Technology Platform.

Asha Gangali who landed his first major Acting Role in Ini Edo’s soon to be released Movie project “SHANTY TOWN” confides that he will continue to help develop new Talents under his “ROC DA MIC AFRICA” imprint while working on new Music and Movie Projects, according to him “I am here to get all the Bags in Showbiz, I’ve paid my dues”.

The Afropop Crooner who is also known as “Young OG” has worked with a number of A-list artists over the years and has discovered and projected many talents who have now grown into A-list stars today. Young OG is now set to create the Magic vibe for his new single “MISS YOU” “Asha collaborated with one of today’s hitmakers, an Award-winning US-based producer EMX BEATZ and a rising R&B singer NAOMI, the result is a Classic Jam

MISS YOU official Music Video was shot in LAGOS and DALLAS TEXAS by ace Director STAROX, The song will be available globally on June 24th, 2022