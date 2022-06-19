By Chinasa Afigbo

Nigerian youths stormed the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, recently during the ‘Youth Vote Count 2.0’ free music concert organised by the European Union (EU) in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The event, which is the second of it’s kind, is a non-partisan campaign organised to encourage more youths to register and vote in the forthcoming general elections. This year’s concert witnessed performances from some of the country’s A-list artistes such as, Kizz Daniel, Tu Face, MI, Falz, Waje, Omawumi, Mr Macaroni and many more.

The event, which was scheduled to start with the registration of voters, saw no INEC official present to coordinate interested individuals. Later, information came that INEC officials would not be available for that day. This left a number of attendees disappointed, as some loitered within the TBS premises disregarding the music performances going on up stage.

However, in a statement made at the event by Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, he said 5,000 youths had registered at TBS, a week preceding the ‘Youth Vote Count’ music concert.

Some of the youths, who came told Vanguard their drive to ensure they own(ed) a permanent voter card (PVC), and their expectations for the upcoming 2023 elections; while some recounted their dismay in the absence of the ought-to-be voters’ registration that got canceled at the venue.

Oluwatosin, a 34-year-old accountant, said he is getting his PVC this time with the hope that his vote counts in the upcoming election, “our politicians, as we all know, are big thieves. But I want to give my vote this time around with the hope that this coming election stands out by letting the vote of citizens determine Nigeria’s next president,” he said.

Meanwhile, Christina, a student of Lagos State University, said, before the event, she had made up her mind not to vote in the next election, “frankly speaking, I can’t say our votes were considered in the previous election.”

But after seeing the mammoth crowd at TBS, she is beginning to think differently. “With the turn-up, I have seen today, I am starting to have a rethink,” she said, “I feel that irresistible urge to vote now. Since 9 am I came, the crowd has increased massively. Even with the rain, youths left their homes to say they are ready to vote.”

Undecided on who to vote for, Christiania said, “maybe before 2023, I will figure out who to vote for, and it will definitely be a candidate with something better on the table.”

She further commended the event organisers for the celebrities they brought together for the concert, “this is what can get our attention as young individuals in the society, the organizers did a great job, from the free buses at different LGAs to meeting celebrities on stage. It has been fun all the way.”

Victory, another youth present at the concert, said he was getting his PVC to ensure that neither Tinubu nor Ariku wins the election. “Any other person can win but not these two. From what I have seen about them and how they react to intricate occurrences happening in the country, I assure you that if any of them wins, Nigeria will move from frying pan to fire.”

Victory believes Peter Obi should be given the chance to rule Nigeria.” I see Peter Obi as the last hope for Nigeria in this critical state. If we miss him this time, well, I don’t know….”

Unlike other attendees at the concert, Victory is more concerned about getting his PVC, “I am not here for the show. I came here to register for my PVC because I work on weekdays. But I didn’t get the late information that INEC officials won’t be around today, so I will have to take permission from work beginning next week and go to my local government.

“This is the sacrifice I have to make; anything possible to add to the numbers of the Labour party; for the first time, I have decided to vote to give the Labour Party the numbers they need to win.”

Miss Ubong, a digital marketer in her mid-twenties, said she got her PVC in 2018 while in cross river state. “But now that I have relocated to Lagos, I have transferred my pooling unit to my current LGA at Ikeja. As it stands now, nothing is going to stop me from voting next year.”

Later that evening, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made an appearance at the event to assure Nigerian youths that if they register and vote, their votes will count. Considering the calls for extension of PVC registration, scheduled to end on the 30th of June, 2022, Prof Mahmood stated that Nigerians would get feedback concerning the extension of the Continuous Voters’ Registration. In his words, “We have heard your requests loud and clear. You will soon hear from us on the extension of CVR registration.

“Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.”