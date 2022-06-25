PHOTO: NAN

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Residents of Owerri on Saturday were asked not to panic as the Nigerian Army observes its annual Nigeria Army Day Celebration, NADCEL in Imo state.

The Army made this known in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by the Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu.

The Army said during this one-week-long celebration there would be an increase in the movements of troops within the state capital in preparation for the celebration.

According to Army, “The Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) is an annual event aimed at showcasing the commitment of the Nigerian Army (NA) over the years, as a professional responsive force. The event for the year 2022 is scheduled to hold in Owerri, Imo State from 29 June to 6 July.

“The theme for this year’s NADCEL is “Repositioning the NA in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges.

“Activities lined up for the weeklong event include; Chief of Army Staff Press Briefing, Jumaat prayers, Interdenominational service, commissioning of Civil-Military Cooperations cum Quick Impact Projects, NADCEL Lecture, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Awards and Parade among others.”

“Consequently, residents of Imo state and particularly within Owerri would witness the increased movement of troops and military equipment for the ceremony. The good people of Imo state are therefore advised not to panic but remain calm and go about their normal activities peacefully,” Army said.