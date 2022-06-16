By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s airline, Arik Air, is partnering the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Citizens Summit tagged ‘Abuja 2022’.

The airline company will provide flight services for participants at the AGM.

The NIPR 2022 AGM and grand finale of the Citizens Summit on National Integration will be held in Abuja from August 22 – 25, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Arik Air, as the Official Airline for the AGM/Citizens Summit is expected to fly members of the institute and other delegates to and fro Abuja at a special discounted fare.

Arik Air’s Director of Flight Operations, Captain Adetokunbo Adekunbi said: “We are pleased to partner with NIPR, the professional and regulatory body for Public Relations practitioners in Nigeria.

“Arik Air is proud of its association with this institute and assures its Members of our commitment to highest operational safety standards and customer experience. We wish the NIPR a successful AGM and Citizens Summit.”