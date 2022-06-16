.

*Say resolution politically-motivated to discredit Buhari, Emefiele

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Arewa Consultative Youths Movement,ACYM, has condemned Wednesday’s resolution of the House of Representatives over its attack on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN, Dr Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that low chamber of the National Assembly had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele for allegedly violating the provisions of the CBN Act 2007.

The House had during plenary noted that the Buhari-led federal government had borrowed a total of 2.4 trillion naira, from the CBN, within the first six months of 2022.

The lawmakers said the fund is far above five per cent of the FG’s revenue for 2021, which stood at N3.9 trillion.

They also expressed worries about the rising debt profile of the Buhari government, which stands at N33.31 trillion as of March 2021.

The development came followed the adoption of a motion by a lawmaker, Sergius Ogun, representing Esan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, of Edo State, at plenary.

But Arewa Consultative Youths Movement,ACYM, in a statement,Thursday, by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, noted that the resolution made by the House asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele was “politically-motivated.”

“We have in the past called the attention of Nigerians to orchestrated plans by some groups and individuals to continue to discredit Emefiele and President Buhari.

“The idea behind this game plan is to attack the various economic reforms that are being implemented by this administration, through the Emefiele-led CBN,”the group’s statement read.

It added:“Those behind these attacks are those who do not mean well for the country and can go any length to draw Nigeria back to the bad old days just to have their ways.

“Unfortunately, these greedy people have found support among federal lawmakers who are supposed to be busy making laws that will be beneficial to the country and its citizens.

“We urge them to quickly retrace their steps or we will be left with no other option than to expose them for who they are.”