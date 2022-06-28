Vow to mobilize 50 million votes for Tinubu

No fewer than 250 All Progressives Congress’ youth groups in the north have adopted the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

The APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups declared their support for Pam at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, national coordinator, Lukman Bako, said the APC northern youths have concluded arrangements to mobilize over 50 million votes for Tinubu in 2023.

Bako described the reports of a Muslim-Muslim ticket as “worrisome and against the principle of religious tolerance and sensitivity in the country”.

He said a Christian cleric from the middle-belt with “notable pedigree in uniting the various ethnic and religious compositions in the country” should be picked to run alongside the former Lagos State Governor.

According to Bako, Pam ticks all the boxes being a “ bridge-builder and a unifying figure as evident in his numerous contributions to peace and development in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country for decades”.

He further described Rev Pam as a respected, well-known and accepted figure across the north with an intimidating credential that speaks volumes of commitment toward the country’s sustainable growth and development.

As a popular preacher of international repute who has served as chairperson of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, they added that Pam will be the easy choice for Christians.

The APC Arewa youths, therefore, declared that with the NCPC boss as Tinubu’s no 2 not only will the party present a balanced ticket, it would ultimately emerge victorious at the polls.

While assuring the APC of maximum support at the polls, the groups, however, urged party faithful to rally behind Pam as the most-suited vice presidential candidate.

Read full statement below.

The APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups, a coalition of support groups under the banner of APC groups in Nothern Nigeria, is holding this press conference to put issues in proper perspective with regards to the preparedness of the All Progressive Congress in the 2023 general elections.

It remains a statement that since the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of our great party, there has been lots of scheming towards filling the vice presidential slot of the party.

It has also been muted in some quarters, the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the party in the presidential elections, a move the APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups finds worrisome and against the principle of religious tolerance and sensitivity in the country.

It is indeed worrisome that some vested interest in our great party has elected to constitute themselves as demigods in the affairs of the party hence their ignoble role in fostering on the party a candidature that would be hard to sell to the electorates in Nigeria.

The implication of such cannot be overemphasized, hence the need for the leadership of the party to be circumspect regarding the choice of vice-presidential candidate in the presidential elections.

As concerned stakeholders in the APC and northern Nigeria, we have considered several issues at stake and conclude that the most suitable vice-presidential candidate for the APC should be a cleric of notable pedigree in uniting the various ethnic and religious compositions in the country.

It is our considered opinion that such a candidate is needed to cause a balance to the APC presidential ticket because its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a Muslim from South-West Nigeria. The rational thing to do is to nominate a Christian from the North Central/Middle Belt as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC.

Consequently, and in line with the prevailing circumstances, the APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups wishes to inform the general public of the endorsement of the distinguished Rev.Yakubu Pam as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC.

Our position is hinged on the fact that Rev. Yakubu Pam is a bridge-builder and a unifying figure, as evident in his numerous contributions to peace and development in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country for decades.

Rev Yakubu Pam boasts of an intimidating credential that speaks volumes of commitment toward Nigeria’s sustainable growth and development. This much has been evident in the numerous offices he has held over the years.

His stewardship as the Executive Secretary of the National Christian Pilgrims Commission has seen a total turnaround in the organization’s operational efficiency since he assumed leadership. This speaks volumes of his administrative competence, which is needed at this critical point of our existence.

We hold the firm conviction that the choice of Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC comes with its attendant benefits as it would give the APC a balanced ticket that would eventually guarantee electoral success at the polls.

Rev Yakubu Pam is also a known figure in most parts of Northern Nigeria because of his numerous contributions to peace and development and religious tolerance. His appeal also cuts across all ages due to his broad views on issues.

May we also use this medium to appeal to the leadership of the APC to do all necessary towards securing the nomination of Rev Yakubu Pam as the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential elections.

It is our firm belief that with Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC, the party is guaranteed victory at the polls because of the strong followership he enjoys amongst the Christian community in Nigeria in his capacity as former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (North Central), and as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the 19 Northern States and Abuja, having been elected into the position since 2016.

The APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups wholly endorse Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC.

Thank you all, and God bless Nigeria.