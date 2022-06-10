By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu endorses YUNUSA YUSUF HAMZA the Jarman Matasan Arewa ( Youth Leader of Northern Regional of Nigeria) who has double titles as Falakin Shinkafi for global recognized golden honorary doctorate Degree Award of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. with five stars.

YUNUSA YUSUF HAMZA is an experienced public and private manager, energetic and hardworking and with very good educational background and years of working experience also presently, a Regional Cooperate Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nig Ltd.

YUNUSA YUSUF HAMZA hail from Yakasai Quarters, Kano State, Nigeria he has his Bachelor and Master Degrees from Bayero University, Kano, he has many working experience apart from he belongs to many professional societies as learned fellow.

Read Also:

Sanusi honoured at South-West Leadership Award

Apart from that he has been appointed as Editorial Committee in Nasara Radio, Kano. Grand Patron, Sabuwar Gandu Development Association. Patron Cadet Kano. Patron Mu Hadu Mu Gyara Initiative, Kano.

Patron Marátussaliha Youth Awareness Center, Kano , Patron Ten Naira Foundation ,Patron Kwamatin Tallafawa Gawa , Patron Kungiyar Tallafin Sa Kai, Sabuwar Gandu, Kano , Patron Voice of Yakasai Community , Patron Glam Goodness Team , Board Member, Wise Watch Nig Ltd.

APPROVAL FOR AN AWARD OF HONORARY DOCTOR OF LETTERS (HONORARY CAUSA) (D.Litt.) WITH SPECIALIZATION IN COMMUNITY SOCIAL SUSTAINABLE DEVELPOMENT

According to the Letter that was written and signed by Prof. Dr. (Sir). S.R. Boselin Prabhu Registrar and Secretary to the World Grand Board of Trustees, of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., USA with teaching and research hospital at Santa Cruz Province in Argentina, partners and official constituent campuses in Africa, Asia and associates worldwide on behalf of the World Grand Board of Trustees, the World Grand Governing Council, The International Advisory Board of Academy Standards of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. to confer him an Award of honour in recognition of his numerous contributions to the society – as

AN AWARD OF HONORARY DOCTOR OF LETTERS (HONORARY CAUSA) (D.Litt.) WITH SPECIALIZATION IN COMMUNITY SOCIAL SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT which his name has been recommended approved for this particular Award by H.E. UNESCO Laureate, Prof. Emeritus (on merit) Sir, Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., USA with teaching and research hospital at Santa Cruz Province in Argentina, partners and official constituent campuses in Africa, Asia and associates worldwide, who also double as Chairman/ , World Grand Board of Trustees of West Coast Intl. University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts and affiliates worldwide formerly Known as West Coast University, United States of America.

The Crown University International Chartered Inc. in USA is a global private, research university which offers professional vocational training and higher education.

The Crown University International Chartered registered in the State of Delaware, United States and received global joint accreditation certificates and recognitions from the International Quality Assurance Agencies for Higher Education (INQAAHE), Board of Quality Standards (BQS), International Association of Transnational Universities, (IAU), the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), the African Quality Assurance Network (AfriQAN).

The university has an affiliation with various public, private and non-profit organizations such as the Chartered World Institute for Encyclopedia of Books Inc, Cambridge Scholars Publishing, United Kingdom, International Chartered World Learned Society, Chartered World Order of the Knights of Justice of Peace, the International Centre for Eye Research and Education, the Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu Intl. Foundation Inc, Africa International Institute for Professional Training and Research Intl Chartered and many more.