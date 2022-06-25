For the actualization of peace in Nigeria, Sam Zuga foundation under the leadership of Archbishop Sam Zuga, the world’s first known Professor of Digital Economy is set to host the first ever National Day of Forgiveness.

The epoch-making event is billed to take place by 7pm on July 10, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

National Day of Forgiveness which is proudly sponsored by Zugacoin under the chairmanship of Gen. Abudusalam Abubakar (Rtf), rolls with the theme; I Forgive You And Myself.

Fathers of the day includes; Obi of Onitsha, Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, while guest speakers of the day are Bishop Kukah and Sheikh Gumi.

According to the cleric, National Day of Forgiveness was organized to motivate Nigerians to come together, bury bitterness and anger, forgive themselves, forgive others, seek the help of God, begin a new life and have peace, so that the country can progress.

He said: “All hopes in Nigeria are on 2023 exactly as they were on 2015. 2023 will still come and go without the expected results. Well, unless we will first claim responsibility by accepting on individual basis, that since we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem. We will stop the BLAME GAME, face REALITY and do the NEEDFUL.”

“Let us bury BITTERNESS and ANGER, forgive ourselves, forgive others, seek the help of God, begin a new life and have our PEACE, so that we can see PROGRESS.”

If not, ‘get your PVC campaign’ will be very successful, everyone will get PVC, you will vote the Peter Obi that is all over social media, the one you see as an Angel and a Saint now. But will become a devil from the day of inauguration the same way Buhari was abandoned on the day of inauguration simply because he said he belong to nobody but belong to everybody. What you are doing for Peter Obi now is less than what you did for Buhari.

If want to change a PRODUCT, you must change the PROCESS

There is no Angel in heaven that will come to rule Nigeria and will not turn to demon with the present mindset of Nigerians..”